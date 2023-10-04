Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries by Rs. 100

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:37 pm Oct 04, 202304:37 pm

Centre has hiked LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries by Rs. 100

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a significant increase in the Ujjwala subsidy, raising it from Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 per LPG cylinder. Announcing the decision, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "This will bring relief to crores of women." The Ujjwala Yojana is a welfare program launched in 2016 to provide women with access to clean cooking fuel.

Ujjwala beneficiaries will get total discount of Rs. 500/cylinder

The Ujjwala beneficiaries will now be able to get a total discount of Rs. 500 per LPG cylinder in the country. They will receive a subsidy of Rs. 300 under the scheme and an additional discount of Rs. 200 following a recent price cut of Rs. 200 per cylinder. Notably, the Centre reduced domestic cylinder prices on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

Cabinet approved 75 lakh new gas connections recently

Furthermore, the Union Cabinet approved 75 lakh new gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in August. The decision comes at a time when the central government had reportedly been reviewing the past subsidy that was being provided for cooking gas. Notably, the subsidy follows years of a halt on price cuts due to high import prices for crude oil.