Version

Users remain on Android 12

In 2023, Google provided six system updates for the Chromecast, with the first one arriving around the same time as this year's update. The most recent release prior to this was in early December, featuring the October 2023 security patch. However, despite the new update, users remain on Android 12, and Fast Pair is yet to be enabled on the Chromecast with Google TV.

Upcoming

Fast Pair support still pending

Google announced in early January that Fast Pair support would be coming to Chromecast "in the next month." This feature will offer a "Connect now" prompt for effortless Bluetooth headphone pairing, significantly improving user experience. As of now, users eagerly await the arrival of this convenient feature on their Chromecast devices.

Additions

Pixel devices have also received new features

In related news, last week, Google announced a feature drop for Pixel devices, including handsets and smartwatches. Circle to Search, Magic Compose, an improvement for the built-in thermometer (for phones), and automatic audio switching (for Pixel Watch) are some of the new additions. Nearby Share has been rebranded as Quick Share, while 'Photomoji' has been rolled out for the Messages app.