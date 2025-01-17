Infosys plans to hire over 20,000 freshers in FY26
What's the story
India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys has announced that it plans to hire over 20,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2026. The move comes as part of the company's continued growth strategy.
The announcement comes after Infosys released its third-quarter financial results for the December quarter. During this time, Infosys added 5,591 employees to its workforce.
Financial growth
Infosys surpasses expectations with Q3 financial performance
Infosys reported an 11.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹6,806 crore.
This figure surpassed analyst estimates of ₹6,734 crore on average.
The company's revenue also saw a rise of 7.6% during the same period, amounting to ₹41,764 crore, fueled by robust demand from Europe and growth in sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, and energy markets.
Strategic focus
Infosys CEO highlights focus on AI capabilities
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh highlighted the company's focus on bolstering its enterprise AI capabilities.
He said, "We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction."
Parekh credited this strategic focus as a reason behind another quarter of strong large deal wins for the company.
Market resilience
Infosys navigates through growth challenges amid global uncertainties
As a major player in India's $254-billion IT sector, Infosys has struggled with growth over the last year as customers cut down on tech spending amid high inflation and global geopolitical uncertainty.
However, the Bengaluru-based firm has witnessed a gradual uptick in demand as inflation eases. This has resulted in interest rate cuts and improved clients' willingness to invest in technology.