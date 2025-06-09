What's the story

Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani are all set to share screen space for the first time in Layka, Layki, a new-age action drama directed by Saurabh Gupta, reported ETimes.

The film marks Gupta's debut as a feature film director after his work on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Layka, Layki is being marketed as a "genre-blending romantic-action narrative with a contemporary backdrop."