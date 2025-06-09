Abhay Verma-Rasha Thadani to star in new-age action drama
What's the story
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani are all set to share screen space for the first time in Layka, Layki, a new-age action drama directed by Saurabh Gupta, reported ETimes.
The film marks Gupta's debut as a feature film director after his work on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.
Layka, Layki is being marketed as a "genre-blending romantic-action narrative with a contemporary backdrop."
Instagram reel
Thadani and Verma sparked curiosity with Reel
Thadani and Verma recently shared an Instagram Reel that has fans buzzing with excitement.
Their playful clip hinted that something big was coming on Wednesday.
Thadani's caption, "Manifesting a fast-forward button to June 11," and Verma's, "Not me obsessing over June 11," have only fueled the anticipation.
Fans are eagerly guessing it could be a poster or teaser, making the wait even more thrilling.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the video
Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma… an unexpected pairing that catches your eye. Not sure what the project is, but the energy looks amazing. And the chemistry is striking… a little chaotic… and very watchable. pic.twitter.com/nm4P6dHTDO— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) June 9, 2025
Career trajectory
Verma and Thadani's new project promises fresh action narrative
Verma, known for Munjya and the upcoming King, has risen from a small-town boy to a leading hero.
Thadani debuted this year with Azaad and gained fame with her song Uyi Amma.
The combination of Verma and Thadani in a genre-blending action narrative promises to bring something fresh and exciting to the audience.