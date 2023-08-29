Uttarakhand: Triggered by monsoon flooding, dengue cases cross 600 mark

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 29, 2023 | 01:48 pm 2 min read

Dengue cases cross 600 mark in Uttarakhand After braving heavy monsoon rains, Uttarakhand is now gripped by the dengue virus as the number of cases crossed 600 in the state akhand is now gripped by the dengue virus as the number of cases crossed 600 in the state

After braving heavy monsoon rains, Uttarakhand is now gripped by the dengue virus as the number of cases crossed 600 in the state. The state's health department said that Dehradun district is most affected by the mosquito-borne disease with 418 cases, followed by Haridwar and Nainital districts, The Times of India reported. Dengue cases are also surging in some other parts of the country.

Why does this story matter?

Dengue, also called breakbone fever, is a viral infection spread by Aedes mosquitoes. The number of dengue cases has increased in the last 50 years with the growth of globalization, population, and climate change, the Lancet reported. Incessant rainfall earlier this month resulted in significant waterlogging across Uttarakhand. The inundation created a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, which also transmit chikungunya and Zika viruses.

Which districts are most affected

As many as 41 fresh cases were reported in the hill state on Monday. Among these, 19 were in Dehradun, followed by Nainital (15), Pauri (3), and Udham Singh Nagar (1). The health department has recorded a total of 643 cases since July, including 418 cases in Dehradun, 89 in Nainital, 38 in Pauri, four in Chamoli, and three in Udham Singh Nagar.

Other states affected by monsoon flooding also at risk

Separately, the Jammu region on Monday saw the biggest single-day spike in dengue cases, with 30 cases. Meanwhile, Kolkata reported over 200 cases in two weeks. Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are also at risk as floodwater is acting as a catalyst for the vector-borne disease. India saw 31,464 cases and 36 deaths until July end, The Indian Express reported.

