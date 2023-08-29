Manipur Assembly adjourns sine die after ruckus by Congress MLAs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 29, 2023 | 12:49 pm 1 min read

The Manipur Assembly's one-day session was on Tuesday adjourned sine die within an hour amid chaos following commotion by the Congress MLAs. The opposition legislators were demanding to prolong the session to five days. Meanwhile, 10 ten Kuki-Zomi MLAs didn't attend the House following their boycott. Notably, the session began at 11:00 am with a two-minute silence for those killed in Manipur violence.

