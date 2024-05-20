Next Article

Ranveer Singh to take on challenging role for Prasanth Varma's film

By Isha Sharma 02:53 pm May 20, 202402:53 pm

What's the story It is known that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to collaborate with young director Prasanth Varma on a new ambitious film. However, despite speculation, Singh will not be playing a superhero in this project. A source close to the project revealed to Deccan Chronicle that Singh will instead be taking on a very "different and challenging role." The film has not gone on floors yet.

The role details

Varma has designed a larger-than-life role for Singh

Varma, who is known for his fondness for superhero themes, has created a unique role for Singh. "No doubt, Prashanth Varma likes to dish out superhero movies but for Ranveer Singh he has sketched a larger-than-life role which will be close to reality and fits into present times," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying. "Ranveer is game for variety and Prashanth is willing to break new ground, so their combination would create ripples in the days to come."

The exploration

Varma is looking to make a mark in Bollywood

Varma, who gained nationwide recognition with his hit HanuMan, is eager to make his mark in Bollywood. The source disclosed that Varma and his creative team have met with several Bollywood stars and have been exploring various story ideas. "He has a big creative team and they have already read 8 to 10 stories of different genres and for different actors," the insider shared.

Title

The film's title and premise

A few weeks ago, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that the film has been tentatively titled Rakshas. It is billed as a historical drama set before India's independence, with a mythological twist. Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023; the film was directed by Karan Johar and co-stars Alia Bhatt. His next release is Singham Again.