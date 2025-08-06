Korean singer Lee Min (46) dies; investigation underway

Lee Min, a member of the renowned Korean-American R&B duo As One, has passed away. She was 46. The news was confirmed by her agency Brandnew Music on Wednesday morning. "We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the investigation concludes," a spokesperson for Brandnew Music said in a statement.

Investigation underway Min's husband found her dead at home According to reports, Min's husband found her dead at their home on Tuesday evening. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, and a police investigation is currently underway. An official from Brandnew Music told Maeil Business Newspaper's Star Today that Lee's funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized due to the ongoing investigation, but they plan to prepare one soon.

Career highlights More about Min's music career Min, whose legal name was Lee Min-young, debuted with her bandmate Crystal Chae in 1999. The duo was known for hits such as Day by Day (1999), Desire and Hope (2001), and I'm Fine (2001). They were active until recently, with their last release being the single Happy Birthday to You in June.