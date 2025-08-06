Korean singer Lee Min (46) dies; investigation underway
What's the story
Lee Min, a member of the renowned Korean-American R&B duo As One, has passed away. She was 46. The news was confirmed by her agency Brandnew Music on Wednesday morning. "We ask that people refrain from excessive speculation until the investigation concludes," a spokesperson for Brandnew Music said in a statement.
Investigation underway
Min's husband found her dead at home
According to reports, Min's husband found her dead at their home on Tuesday evening. The cause of death has not been confirmed yet, and a police investigation is currently underway. An official from Brandnew Music told Maeil Business Newspaper's Star Today that Lee's funeral arrangements are yet to be finalized due to the ongoing investigation, but they plan to prepare one soon.
Career highlights
More about Min's music career
Min, whose legal name was Lee Min-young, debuted with her bandmate Crystal Chae in 1999. The duo was known for hits such as Day by Day (1999), Desire and Hope (2001), and I'm Fine (2001). They were active until recently, with their last release being the single Happy Birthday to You in June.
Recent activities
Her last public appearance was in July
Min was last seen on KBS 2TV's music talk show The Seasons: Park Bogum's Cantabile on July 4. She appeared as a featured artist on a single by comedians Moon Se-yoon and rapper Hanhae. In addition to her music career, she also worked as a music teacher. Min married her husband, a former office worker, in Hawaii in 2013.