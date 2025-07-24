Hans Zimmer joins Zendaya-led 'Euphoria 3'

The third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria will see Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer joining the team as a score composer. He will be working alongside Labrinth, who composed music for the first two seasons. In a statement, Zimmer expressed his excitement about joining the show and working with Labrinth on this new chapter of Euphoria.

Composer's perspective Excited to contribute to the ongoing story: Zimmer Zimmer said, "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Meanwhile, Labrinth also expressed his excitement about working with Zimmer.

Creator's view It's a true honor to be working alongside Hans: Levinson Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also shared his thoughts on Zimmer joining the team. He said, "It's a true honor to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance, so he's been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning." "I'm really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights."