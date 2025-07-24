Hans Zimmer joins Zendaya-led 'Euphoria 3'
What's the story
The third season of the hit HBO series Euphoria will see Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer joining the team as a score composer. He will be working alongside Labrinth, who composed music for the first two seasons. In a statement, Zimmer expressed his excitement about joining the show and working with Labrinth on this new chapter of Euphoria.
Composer's perspective
Excited to contribute to the ongoing story: Zimmer
Zimmer said, "It's an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences. Labrinth's music has shaped the show's identity and I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music." Meanwhile, Labrinth also expressed his excitement about working with Zimmer.
Creator's view
It's a true honor to be working alongside Hans: Levinson
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also shared his thoughts on Zimmer joining the team. He said, "It's a true honor to be working alongside Hans. I wrote this season to the score of Interstellar and True Romance, so he's been ingrained in the creative DNA since the beginning." "I'm really proud of the work Labrinth and I have done in previous seasons and am excited for Hans to push us to new heights."
Season updates
The season is expected to premiere in 2026
Production for the long-awaited third season of Euphoria began earlier this year. The main cast members are returning, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike. New faces joining the series are Sharon Stone, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hebert, and Anna Van Patten. The third season is expected to premiere in 2026.