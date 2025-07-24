Michael Jackson biopic gets new release date, again!
What's the story
The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has been rescheduled for a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The decision was made by Lionsgate and Universal, reported Deadline. This marks the third time the film has changed its release date; it was initially set for April 18, 2025, and then moved to October 3.
Release details
Biopic's initial cut was over 3.5 hours long
The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, will also be released in IMAX. The decision to push the release date was influenced by two main factors: the film's initial length of over three-and-a-half hours and its controversial content. Reports suggest that an early version of the script referenced 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, who accused Jackson of molestation and with whom the pop star settled for $20 million in 1994 without admitting guilt.
Production hurdles
MJ's nephew Jaafar cast as the pop star
The production of Michael faced challenges when it was discovered that Chandler's character couldn't be included in the film. This led to a re-evaluation of the material, resulting in additional delays. The screenplay by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan was originally written with Chandler's character, but had to be altered after production wrapped. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the King of Pop in this biopic.
Release strategy
It will be released a week after 'The Mummy'
The film will hit theaters after New Line/Blumhouse's Lee Cronin's The Mummy and Amazon MGM Studios/Miramax's Liam Neeson film 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank on April 17. It will also precede the May 1 releases of 20th Century Studios's The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Warner Bros/Legendary's Animal Friends. The release strategy seems to be a smart move by Lionsgate, as there are currently no major studio-wide entries scheduled for April 24.