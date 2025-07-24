Michael Jackson biopic gets new release date, again!

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has been rescheduled for a global theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The decision was made by Lionsgate and Universal, reported Deadline. This marks the third time the film has changed its release date; it was initially set for April 18, 2025, and then moved to October 3.

Release details Biopic's initial cut was over 3.5 hours long The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, will also be released in IMAX. The decision to push the release date was influenced by two main factors: the film's initial length of over three-and-a-half hours and its controversial content. Reports suggest that an early version of the script referenced 13-year-old Jordan Chandler, who accused Jackson of molestation and with whom the pop star settled for $20 million in 1994 without admitting guilt.

Production hurdles MJ's nephew Jaafar cast as the pop star The production of Michael faced challenges when it was discovered that Chandler's character couldn't be included in the film. This led to a re-evaluation of the material, resulting in additional delays. The screenplay by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan was originally written with Chandler's character, but had to be altered after production wrapped. Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the King of Pop in this biopic.