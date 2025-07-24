What Pawan Kalyan pocketed for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'
Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan recently opened up about his pay for his anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, initially directed by Krish and later taken over by Jyothi Krishna after the former left the project, released on Thursday. The movie came out after a long production period of over five years. During a press conference for the film's promotion, Kalyan hinted at his remuneration but said he'll only take it if the movie becomes a hit.
Trade circles have speculated that Kalyan took home between ₹11-20 crore for HHVM. He hinted at a different approach. At a press meet, he said, "These are extenuating circumstances. I usually don't promote my films, and I feel producers have suffered because of me." "Because even my remuneration for this...(laughs). I don't know, I'll consider it if it may become a hit tomorrow." "My idea is that the film should be released first and do well to safeguard the producer."
Kalyan reportedly got ₹50 crore for 'Bro'
In contrast to the rumored ₹11-20 crore for HHVM, Kalyan reportedly received a whopping ₹50 crore for his previous film Bro. HHVM also stars Nidhhi Agerwal as a dancer named Panchami and Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb. Meanwhile, the movie could have a possible sequel, depending on how the Thursday release performs.