What Pawan Kalyan pocketed for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Remuneration details

'I'll consider it if...': Kalyan on 'HHVM' paycheck

Trade circles have speculated that Kalyan took home between ₹11-20 crore for HHVM. He hinted at a different approach. At a press meet, he said, "These are extenuating circumstances. I usually don't promote my films, and I feel producers have suffered because of me." "Because even my remuneration for this...(laughs). I don't know, I'll consider it if it may become a hit tomorrow." "My idea is that the film should be released first and do well to safeguard the producer."