'Lawyer': Raveena Tandon returns to Tamil cinema after 2 decades
What's the story
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is all set to make her return to Tamil cinema after a long gap of 24 years.
She has been roped in to play a key role in Lawyer, an upcoming courtroom drama featuring Vijay Antony.
This marks Tandon's third Tamil film, following her roles in Saadhu (1994) and Aalavandhan (2001).
In the new movie, she will be playing a character that matches the film's socially conscious theme.
Warm welcome
Antony welcomed Tandon to the 'Lawyer' team
Popular composer-turned-actor Antony took to Twitter to welcome Tandon on board the Lawyer team.
He shared his excitement by tweeting, "Welcome on board the powerhouse of talent @TandonRaveena for #LAWYER. Glad to have you along for the ride!"
The movie will be directed by Joshua Sethuraman, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Gentlewoman.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Antony's tweet
Welcome onboard the powerhouse of talent @TandonRaveena—
for #LAWYER ⚖️👨⚖️on this journey!@vijayantony@Dir_Joshua@vijayantonyfilm@teamaimpr#VA26pic.twitter.com/qbAqCRki3w
Excited to have you
VijayAntonyFilmCorporation (@vijayantonyfilm) May 23, 2025
Film details
'Lawyer' is a slice-of-life story about a 1st-gen lawyer
Sethuraman revealed that the film is a slice-of-life story of a first-generation law school graduate.
The story follows a middle-class youth as he faces personal and professional challenges on his way to becoming a lawyer.
The film is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and will be shot in Tamil. It will also have parallel releases in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.
Production will begin in June 2025, and more details about the supporting cast and crew will be announced soon.