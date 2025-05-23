What's the story

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is all set to make her return to Tamil cinema after a long gap of 24 years.

She has been roped in to play a key role in Lawyer, an upcoming courtroom drama featuring Vijay Antony.

This marks Tandon's third Tamil film, following her roles in Saadhu (1994) and Aalavandhan (2001).

In the new movie, she will be playing a character that matches the film's socially conscious theme.