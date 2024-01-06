'Fantastic Beasts' to 'The Danish Girl': Eddie Redmayne's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Fantastic Beasts' to 'The Danish Girl': Eddie Redmayne's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Jan 06, 202402:10 am

'Fantastic Beasts' fame Eddie Redmayne best movies

Best known for his portrayal of a magizoologist in the fantasy film series Fantastic Beasts, Eddie Redmayne has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with several critically acclaimed roles. From portraying iconic historical figures to breathing life into fantastical characters, Redmayne's repertoire showcases his extraordinary talent and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles. Check out his best performances below.

2/6

'My Week With Marilyn' (2011)

In Simon Curtis's biographical drama film My Week With Marilyn, Redmayne delivers a standout performance as Colin Clark, offering a captivating portrayal of a young man drawn into the orbit of Marilyn Monroe during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. Redmayne's subtle yet poignant depiction of Clark's infatuation and empathy adds depth to the film, complementing Michelle Williams's iconic portrayal of Monroe.

3/6

'Les Misérables' (2012)

Redmayne delivers a masterclass performance in Tom Hooper's epic period musical film Les Misérables. Portraying the idealistic revolutionary Marius Pontmercy, Redmayne brings a poignant sincerity to the character. His powerful singing, coupled with nuanced expressions, captures the essence of Marius's tumultuous journey. Redmayne's portrayal adds a compelling layer to the epic musical, earning him acclaim for his captivating and heartfelt performance.

4/6

'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Redmayne's portrayal of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything is a tour de force act. With remarkable depth, Redmayne captures the transformative journey of Hawking's life, from brilliant Cambridge student to facing the challenges of motor neuron disease. Redmayne earned critical acclaim, including an Oscar, showcasing his ability to embody both the scientific genius and personal struggle of the iconic figure.

5/6

'The Danish Girl' (2015)

In Hooper's semi-biographical film The Danish Girl, Redmayne delivers a profoundly moving performance as Lili Elbe, one of the first individuals to undergo gender confirmation surgery. Redmayne's portrayal explores the complexities of identity with sensitivity and depth, capturing the emotional turbulence and resilience of Elbe's journey. His nuanced depiction earned critical acclaim as he conveyed the poignant struggles of a trailblazing transgender pioneer.

6/6

'Fantastic Beasts' series (2016-)

Redmayne's portrayal of magizoologist Newt Scamander in David Yates's Fantastic Beasts film series, a spin-off prequel to Harry Potter, is a blend of charm and eccentricity. Redmayne infuses the character with a genuine love for magical creatures, making Scamander an endearing and relatable protagonist. With his whimsical mannerisms and heartfelt connection to the wizarding world, Redmayne adds a touch of magic to the film.