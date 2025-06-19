What's the story

The Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, which will take Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), is all set for a June 22 launch.

The date comes after several delays due to technical issues and weather conditions.

The mission will be launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 1:12pm IST onboard the Dragon spacecraft.

This will be India's first return to space after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight in 1984 aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.