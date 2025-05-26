What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been quarantined ahead of the forthcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The launch is slated for no earlier than June 8.

The collaborative mission includes Axiom Space, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It will be a historic milestone as it will be the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS.