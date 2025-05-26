Ahead of space trip, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla enters quarantine
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been quarantined ahead of the forthcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
The launch is slated for no earlier than June 8.
The collaborative mission includes Axiom Space, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), European Space Agency (ESA), and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
It will be a historic milestone as it will be the first time an Indian astronaut visits the ISS.
Axiom-4 mission: What to expect
The Axiom-4 mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
The astronauts will spend 14 days at the orbiting laboratory, performing global outreach activities, microgravity research, and technology demonstrations.
A ceremonial send-off was organized at Axiom Space for the crew ahead of their launch aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket.
Shukla's role and ISRO's investment
Shukla, one of the four astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan, will be the pilot on Axiom-4.
Former NASA astronaut and Director of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space, Peggy Whitson will command this commercial mission.
ISRO has invested ₹550 crore for Shukla's participation in this mission.
The experience gained from this mission is expected to benefit ISRO's Gaganyaan project.
Tribute to crew's dedication
In a post on X, Axiom Space wrote, "The crew is on their way to quarantine. Before they went, Axiom Space employees came together to celebrate. The crew send-off is a tradition that pays tribute to the dedication and tireless efforts of the staff prior to the crew embarking on their mission."