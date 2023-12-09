UPSC CSE Mains 2023 results out: Check toppers, merit list

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:44 pm Dec 09, 202301:44 pm

UPSC has announced 2023 Civil Services Main result

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the 2023 Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main. Bhoj Keyur Maheshbhai has reportedly topped the exam as per the merit list, followed by Barot Brijesh Kishorbhai and Patel Aniket Kamleshbhai, ranked second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, candidates who have appeared for the CSE Main can also check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC CSE Main result

The UPSC has released the list of roll numbers of the candidates who have cleared the CSE Main examination. Candidates can log on to the commission's website (upsc.gov.in) and select the "Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" option under the "What's New" menu on the homepage. A new PDF file will open where applicants can check whether their roll number is present.

Know who topped main exam

In a nine-page official notification, the UPSC has detailed the information about the results and listed the qualified candidates' roll numbers. Besides Maheshbhai, Kishorbhai and Kamleshbhai, other toppers include Ankit Taxak at fourth rank, Vasava Varunkumar Dolatsinh (five), Jadav Kishankumar Jitendrakumar (six), Nisar Dishant Amrutlal (seven), Gosai Akashkumar Bharatkumar (eight), Jha Samixa Satyendra (nine), and Jeetkumar Namha (10), per News9 Live.

Over 14,600 candidates had cleared UPSC Prelims

The CSE Main was held between September 15 and 24, 2023. More than 14,600 candidates cleared the UPSC Preliminary Examination held in May. Now, 2,916 candidates have cleared the Main examination, qualifying for the final level, the Personality Test (Interview). The dates will be announced soon. Notably, over 1,100 vacancies in the Indian civil services are likely to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023.

DAF-II submission details for shortlisted candidates

Shortlisted candidates must apply again via the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Personality Test. They are required to fill and submit DAF-II and any supporting documents online on the UPSC website before 6:00pm on Friday (December 15). For queries, one can contact the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) via email or telephone or the UPSC Facilitation Counter at Dholpur House, New Delhi.