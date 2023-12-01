No division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: CBSE

By Snehadri Sarkar Dec 01, 2023

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it won't award any overall division, aggregate, or distinction to the students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations next year. The board will neither calculate nor declare nor inform the percentage of marks. This development came after the CBSE received requests from several candidates to intimate the measures for calculating the percentage of students.

Here's what CBSE examination controller said on matter

In an official release, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said if a candidate has been offered over five subjects, the employer or admitting institution might take the decision to determine the best five subjects. "If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation, if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," Bhardwaj said in a release.

Recalling CBSE's decision to not issue merit list

The board examinations for Class 10 and 12 students for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10. This year, the CBSE also made the decision not to issue any merit list of candidates while announcing the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams. In addition, it did not announce any toppers for the two classes to avoid unhealthy competition.

How Class 10, 12 students performed in 2023 board exams

Around 93.12% of students cleared CBSE Class 10, while 87.33% of students passed Class 12 examinations in 2023. Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest pass percentage of 99.1%, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi. Meanwhile, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest pass percentage at 78.05%, with Bhopal (83.54%), Noida (80.36%), and Dehradun (80.26%) following closely.