JEE Advanced 2024 schedule announced, exam on May 26

By Prateek Talukdar 04:18 pm Nov 24, 202304:18 pm

The IIT Madras has announced the JEE Advanced 2024 schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 schedule. This national-level entrance exam, a gateway to India's prestigious engineering institutes like the IITs, is set for May 26 next year. The online registration for JEE Advanced 2024 will open on April 21 and close on April 30. The exam will be held in two sessions—the first from 9:00am to 12:00pm and the second from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

Who can apply?

Only those students who have cleared the JEE Main 2024 exam and are ranked among the top 2.5 lakh candidates can appear for the upcoming JEE Advanced exam. Additionally, students in the general category must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the Class 12 board exams (or equivalent). Students falling under the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category must have at least 65% marks to be eligible.

Schedule for admit card and results

The JEE Advanced exam comprises two papers that test problem-solving skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Admit cards for the examination can be downloaded from May 17 until May 26. The fee payment deadline for registered candidates is May 6. Candidate responses will be accessible on the JEE Advanced 2024 website on May 31 and provisional answer keys will be uploaded on June 2. The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2024 results will be announced online on June 9.

How to apply?

To apply for JEE Advanced 2024, candidates must visit the official Joint Admission Board (JAB) website and complete the online application process. The application fee is Rs. 3,250 for the general category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, and Rs. 1,625 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The process involves providing personal, academic, and contact information, uploading scanned copies of required documents, and paying the application fee through the provided payment gateway.