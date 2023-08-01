DU UG admission 2023: 1st merit list to release today

Career

DU UG admission 2023: 1st merit list to release today

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 01, 2023 | 02:16 pm 1 min read

DU will release 2nd merit list on August 7

Delhi University will release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions on Tuesday (August 1). According to the Hindustan Times, it will be available after 5:00pm on the admission portal of the university. Candidates who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) can check their position on the merit list by logging in to their dashboards.

2nd list to be released on August 7

The window to apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is between 5:00pm on August 1 and 4:59pm on August 4. The colleges will verify and approve the application by August 5 and the students can then pay the admission fees by 4:59pm on August 6. The university will release the second admission list on August 7 at 5:00pm.

Steps to check merit list

1. Go to DU's admission portal— admission.uod.ac.in. 2. Go to the candidate dashboard. 3. Enter credentials to log in. 4. Check and download allotment list. Notably, if candidates fail to pay the admission fee on time, their allocated seats will be canceled. Further, their seats will be forfeited and candidates will not be considered for any other seat allocation for this whole year.

Share this timeline