Career

DU's B.Tech admissions likely to begin in June: Report

DU's B.Tech admissions likely to begin in June: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 16, 2023 | 11:34 am 1 min read

Registration for other courses at DU started on Wednesday

Delhi University (DU) is introducing three new Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses this academic year, and their registration process will likely begin at the end of this month, Hindustan Times reported, quoting university officials. The three B.Tech programs— Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering— will start in August. Meanwhile, registration for other courses at DU started on Wednesday.

B.Tech courses to have 120 seats each

The engineering courses will reportedly have 120 seats each. For the admission process, the candidate's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 score will be considered. "The candidate must also have secured at least 60% in an aggregate of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and must have passed English (core or elective) as a subject at the senior school certificate examination level," a DU official said.

DU didn't have its own engineering courses since 2018

DU academic council member and varsity's standing committee member Alok Ranjan Pandey said the Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) were earlier affiliated with DU. However, they shifted to the Delhi government in 2009 and 2018, respectively, he added. This meant DU did not have any engineering courses of its own, Pandey stated.

Share this timeline