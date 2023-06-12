Career

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 announced

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 announced

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 12, 2023 | 01:02 pm 1 min read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Results declared: Check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of CSE Prelims 2023 on Monday. Aspirants can visit the official upsc.gov.in website to check their results. According to the official release shared by UPSC, the commission has declared the full list of roll numbers and names of students who have qualified for the CSE Preliminary examination.

Here's how applicants can check UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result

For candidates who don't know how to check their results on the official UPSC website, here's how to do it. Log on to the website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. Then select the second option that says "Written Result - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023." A new PDF file will open where applicants can check the results and download it.

Share this timeline