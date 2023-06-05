Career

NIRF Rankings: IIT Madras tops again, IISc best among universities

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2023, 05:47 pm 2 min read

The Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across India. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras topped the rankings in the overall category for the fifth consecutive year. It was also ranked the best engineering college for the eighth time in a row.

IIT Madras gets top rank for fifth consecutive year

IIT Madras in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, retained the top rank in the Overall Category for the fifth consecutive year (2019 to 2023). In 2017 and 2018, IIT Madras was ranked second in the Overall Category of India Rankings. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is ranked second, followed by IIT Delhi. IIT Bombay, and IIT Kanpur secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

IISc Bengaluru held best university tag since 2016

IISc Bengaluru took the top spot in the university category. It retained first place among universities for the eighth consecutive year. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, has been ranked second followed by Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi. Jadavpur University in Kolkata is ranked fourth and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)﻿ in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is ranked fifth.

IIT Madras tops in 'engineering' category too

In the engineering category, IIT Madras topped the NIRF rankings for the eighth consecutive year (2016-2023). The institute is followed by IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee in the top 5. IIT Delhi also retained the second position in the engineering category for five consecutive years (2019-2023), while IIT Bombay ranked third for the fifth time in a row.

University of Delhi's Miranda House ranked No. 1 college

Meanwhile, Delhi University's (DU) Miranda House has been ranked the best college for the straight seventh year, per NIRF 2023. DU's Hindu College took the second spot, while Presidency College, Chennai got the third rank. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore has been ranked fourth, and St. Xavier`s College in Kolkata has been ranked fifth.