Jaishankar tells Rubio, India's approach measured, responsible
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has confirmed that he spoke to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The talks come amid increased regional tensions, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) having recently approved a $1 billion bailout for Pakistan.
Jaishankar stressed that India was committed to a "measured and responsible" approach during these difficult times.
Communication
Rubio's outreach to Pakistan amid regional tensions
The talk between Jaishankar and Rubio occurred earlier this morning, after Rubio's outreach to Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir last night.
This communication came soon after the IMF released a substantial financial aid package for Pakistan—$1 billion.
These communications occurred amid efforts to address regional tensions involving India and Pakistan.
Twitter Post
Jaishankar's post on X
Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 10, 2025
India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.
🇮🇳 🇺🇸