Musk has an advice for Zuckerberg amid Meta's hiring spree

Elon Musk has taken a dig at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the latter's aggressive talent acquisition strategy. The criticism comes as reports suggest that Meta is offering exorbitant salaries, sometimes up to $250 million, to lure top AI researchers from tech giants like Google, Apple, and OpenAI. Despite the industry chatter, Musk claims his AI firm xAI has successfully hired several engineers from Meta without such high salary offers.

Recruitment strategy Musk's dig at Meta Musk took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. He said, "Many strong Meta engineers have and are joining xAI and without the need for insane initial comp (still great, but not unsustainably high)." This statement highlights that people are joining xAI because of its vision rather than just for a paycheck. He also stressed that while salaries at xAI are competitive, they aren't as astronomically high as some of Meta's offers.

Advice Musk advises Zuckerberg Musk's comments were a clear message to Zuckerberg: focus on building something meaningful in place of trying to buy talent. He said, "Do something great and your comp can shift substantially higher," pointing to xAI's performance-based pay model.