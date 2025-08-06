This AI tool can create royalty-free music using text prompts

ElevenLabs has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Eleven Music, aimed at helping creators, businesses, and artists generate high-quality music. The platform was developed in collaboration with key players in the music industry and allows users to create royalty-free tracks with simple text prompts. It is now available on the ElevenLabs website.

Versatility Eleven Music supports multiple languages, genres Eleven Music is a versatile platform that supports different languages, genres, as well as vocal options. The tracks generated on this platform are cleared for broad commercial use. The company has also put safeguards in place to protect the rights of music holders. "There has been strong demand from enterprise and creative users for a tool like this," said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and co-founder of ElevenLabs.

Strategic alliances Partnerships with Merlin and Kobalt For developing Eleven Music Pro, a premium version of the model, ElevenLabs has partnered with Merlin and Kobalt. Merlin represents many leading independent music labels and distributors worldwide, while Kobalt is one of the largest independent music publishers. These partnerships show a commitment to responsible AI use in music creation.