Trump claims that TSMC will invest $300B in Arizona

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC will be investing $300 billion in Arizona. The announcement was made during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. However, the company itself has not confirmed any new investments beyond what was announced earlier this year, raising questions about the authenticity of Trump's figure.

Investment details What did TSMC say? TSMC's last official announcement, made earlier this year, detailed a multi-year investment plan of $165 billion. The plan includes the construction of six chip fabrication plants, two packaging facilities, and a research center in Arizona.

Tariff strategy Analyst questions Trump's $300B figure Renowned supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has questioned the authenticity of Trump's $300 billion figure. He wrote on X, "TSMC's officially announced investment is $165 billion, while Trump previously stated $200 billion. His further escalation to $300 billion seems to be laying the groundwork for upcoming semiconductor tariffs." Kuo also denied rumors of TSMC being pressured into a 49% stake in Intel or an extra investment in the US as part of Taiwan-US trade negotiations.