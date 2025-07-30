You can now use AI during job interviews at Meta

Meta , the tech giant owned by Mark Zuckerberg , is changing its interview process for coding jobs. According to internal communications obtained by 404 Media, the company will allow certain candidates to use an AI assistant during their interviews. This move comes as part of a larger trend among Silicon Valley companies pushing software engineers to incorporate AI into their work.

Innovation How the process will work Meta is working on a unique coding interview format where candidates will be given access to an AI assistant. An internal post on the company's message board read, "This is more representative of the developer environment that our future employees will work in, and also makes LLM-based cheating less effective." The company has invited its existing employees to volunteer for a "mock AI-enabled interview" as part of this process.

Future prospects Zuckerberg's vision for AI in coding Zuckerberg has been vocal about his vision of humans managing "AI coding agents" that will write code for the firm. He had told podcaster Joe Rogan in January, "I think this year, probably in 2025, we at Meta as well as the other companies that are basically working on this, are going to have an AI that can effectively be a midlevel engineer."