'The Shining' to 'Get Out': Best IMDb-rated horror movies

'The Shining' to 'Get Out': Best IMDb-rated horror movies

By Namrata Ganguly 09:50 pm Jan 23, 2024

Best horror movies, as per IMDb

The genre of horror movies has stood the test of time and proved itself to be one of cinema's most lucrative genres consistently for ages now. Venturing into the realm of horror cinema offers a thrilling and spine-chilling experience. If you are a horror fan or an aficionado, we got you the highest-rated horror movies of all time in our list below.

'The Shining' (1980)- 8.4/10

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining is a psychological horror masterpiece that immerses viewers in the eerie atmosphere of the Overlook Hotel. Adapted from Stephen King's novel, the film follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), his family, and his descent into madness while caretaking an isolated hotel. Kubrick's meticulous direction, haunting cinematography, and Nicholson's iconic performance create a chilling narrative of supernatural terror and psychological unraveling.

'The Exorcist' (1973)- 8.1/10

William Friedkin's The Exorcist is a landmark horror film that explores the battle between good and evil. Adapted from William Peter Blatty's novel, it follows the possession of a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) and the ensuing attempts by two priests to save her soul. Known for its intense atmosphere and groundbreaking special effects, the film remains a seminal and terrifying cinematic experience.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)- 8/10

Roman Polanski's Rosemary's Baby is a psychological horror classic that weaves a tale of paranoia and occult intrigue. Adapted from Ira Levin's novel, it follows Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her unsettling pregnancy, suspecting a malevolent conspiracy. Polanski skillfully builds tension, and Farrow's performance adds layers of vulnerability, creating a chilling exploration of maternal fear and demonic forces. A milestone in horror cinema.

'Nosferatu' (1922)- 7.9/10

F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu is a silent horror masterpiece, an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula. Max Schreck's portrayal of the vampire Count Orlok is iconic, hauntingly capturing the essence of the supernatural. Murnau's expressionist direction, eerie visuals, and Schreck's mesmerizing performance contribute to the film's enduring legacy as a pioneering work in the horror genre and a symbol of German Expressionist cinema.

'Get Out' (2017)- 7.8/10

Jordan Peele's Get Out is a groundbreaking horror-thriller that delves into societal commentary. Chris, played by Daniel Kaluuya, visits his girlfriend's family estate and uncovers disturbing secrets. Peele's directorial debut masterfully combines horror, satire, and social critique, addressing racism and cultural appropriation. The film's suspenseful narrative, nuanced performances, and sharp commentary elevate it to a thought-provoking and acclaimed cinematic experience.