By Isha Sharma 06:09 pm Mar 04, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Renowned Filipino actor Jaclyn Jose, born Mary Jane Guck, passed away at the age of 60 on Saturday. Her talent agency, PPL Entertainment, shared the heartbreaking news via social media recently, stating, "It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose." In a separate statement, her daughter-actor Andi Eigenmann revealed that she succumbed to a heart attack. May she rest in peace.

Statement

Daughter thanked fans for their condolences

Eigenmann confirmed during a press conference on Monday that her mother died from a myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack, adding that she breathed her last on Saturday morning. "We would like to thank everyone who has since extended prayers and condolences to us as our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident." "Her life was her greatest obra maestra (masterpiece)."

Career

Jose's career and notable projects

Born in October 1963, in Angeles, Central Luzon, Philippines, Jose was a celebrated actor in both film and television. She received numerous awards throughout her career, including being the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival. Some of her memorable films include Ma' Rosa, Takaw Tukso, and Patay na si Hesus. Jose also starred in popular TV series like Maalaala Mo Kaya and Marimar. Her final role was in Batang Quiapo.

Marriage

Her personal life, relationships, and children

Jose had a difficult childhood and was brought up by her mother, following her parents' separation when she was a child. Beyond work, Jose was allegedly married (there are disputes about her marital status) to actor Mark Gil, who passed away a decade ago in September 2014 in Manila, Philippines. Other than Eigenmann, who is her daughter with Gil, she has a son named Gwen Garimond from another relationship with Kenneth Ilagan. Her last Instagram post was in September 2023.

Remedy

What to do if a heart attack strikes suddenly?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Take aspirin, if recommended. Aspirin helps prevent blood clotting. Taking aspirin during a heart attack may reduce heart damage. Don't take an aspirin unless a healthcare professional says to do so," or "Take nitroglycerin, if prescribed. If you think you're having a heart attack and have a prescription for this medicine, take it as directed while waiting for emergency medical help." Performing hands-on CPR is also recommended.

Cause

Why does a heart attack happen?

Cleveland Clinic says, "A heart attack (myocardial infarction) is a medical emergency where your heart muscle begins to die because it isn't getting enough blood flow. A blockage in the arteries that supply blood to your heart usually causes this." "If a healthcare provider doesn't restore blood flow quickly, a heart attack can cause permanent heart damage and death."