What's the story

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition by filmmaker Firoz A Nadiadwala, seeking to quash a commercial suit of ₹24cr against him.

The suit was filed by businessman Anil Dhanraj Jethani over a financing agreement for an unnamed film. Jethani alleged that Nadiadwala failed to pay dues as per their agreement.

The court ruled that the absence of formal service of court summons cannot invalidate the case if the defendant has appointed counsel and participated in proceedings.