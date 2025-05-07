Kiara Advani outshines Rihanna, Kylie on 'Met Gala' impact list
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been declared the most impactful celebrity at Met Gala 2025, as per social media tracking agency Lefty.
She left international icons like Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan behind with an earned media value (EMV) of $15.3 million.
As a debutante at the event and a soon-to-be mother, Advani's appearance held powerful symbolism, blending motherhood with modern fashion.
Look and engagement
Advani's Met Gala look and social media engagement
Advani's custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble, named Bravehearts, included a sculpted gold breastplate with two interlinked hearts.
She turned heads with her look, but her outfit sparked a sense of fashionable déjà vu. Netizens were quick to point out that her outfit was quite similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2024 Cannes look.
However, according to Lefty's report, Advani recorded an impressive 3.5% engagement rate on social media, way ahead of Kylie Jenner, who had an engagement rate of just 0.3%.
Celebrity praises
Fellow celebrities praised Advani's Met Gala look
Advani's Met Gala look was also praised by fellow Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who wrote "Gorgeous mama," on the actor's post.
New mom Athiya Shetty also adored the look and left behind red hearts in the comment section.
Following Advani in the rankings were celebrities like Jenner, Lewis Hamilton, Thai actor Freen Sarocha Chankimha, and Hailey Bieber.
Debuts
Bollywood stars made their Met Gala debuts this year
Along with Advani and Khan, the night also saw appearances by other Indian stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, and Isha Ambani.
Rihanna, who announced her pregnancy with Baby No. 3 at the event, stunned onlookers in a pinstripe look and a huge hat.
The singer put her newly announced baby bump on display in the high-fashion ensemble.