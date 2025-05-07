What's the story

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has been declared the most impactful celebrity at Met Gala 2025, as per social media tracking agency Lefty.

She left international icons like Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan behind with an earned media value (EMV) of $15.3 million.

As a debutante at the event and a soon-to-be mother, Advani's appearance held powerful symbolism, blending motherhood with modern fashion.