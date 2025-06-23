Everything to know about the 'Jurassic' franchise before 'Rebirth' releases

The much-awaited film Jurassic World Rebirth is all set to release on the big screen on July 4. The film stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson , and Mahershala Ali in lead roles and is written by David Koepp. Ahead of the new installment, let's revisit the popular Hollywood franchise.

Film list How did the 'Jurassic' franchise start The series begins with Jurassic Park (1993), where a dinosaur theme park's security systems fail catastrophically. It continues with The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), which shows the daring mission to capture surviving dinosaurs from Isla Sorna. Further, Jurassic Park III (2001) covers Dr. Alan Grant's survival adventure on the dinosaur-inhabited island. The franchise progresses to the modern era with Jurassic World (2015) and Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Dominion (2022).

Animated series Don't miss the animated series Apart from the movies, the franchise also includes three full-length animated series, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit (2018), Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (2019), and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022). These series offer family-friendly adventures that expand the Jurassic universe beyond the main storyline.