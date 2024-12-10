Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon is ramping up its commitment to India's economic growth, aiming to export $80 billion worth of Made-in-India goods by 2030.

The e-commerce behemoth has also inked a deal with India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, pledging $120 million to support start-ups digitizing manufacturing in the country.

To bolster this, Amazon has launched two new logistics services, Amazon Freight and Amazon Shipping, to provide affordable delivery solutions across India.

The target was announced at Smbhav Summit

Amazon eyes exports worth $80 billion from India by 2030

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:43 pm Dec 10, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Amazon has announced a major expansion of its export commitment from India, promising to enable $80 billion in cumulative exports by 2030. The ambitious target, announced at the fifth annual Smbhav Summit, represents a four-fold increase from the firm's earlier target of $20 billion by 2025. The plan includes empowering Indian MSMEs, manufacturers and D2C start-ups through Amazon's Global Selling program.

Product expansion

Amazon's focus on 'Made in India' products

The e-commerce giant plans to expand the export of Made-in-India goods across various categories. These include Home & Kitchen, Toys, Apparel & Textiles, and Ayurveda products. This initiative comes as part of Amazon's broader strategy to strengthen its commitment toward India's economic growth and development.

Strategic partnership

MoU with DPIIT to boost manufacturing

Amazon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to make India a global manufacturing hub. As part of the initiative, Amazon has committed $120 million from its Smbhav Venture Fund for investing in start-ups digitizing and scaling manufacturing in India.

Market commitment

Amazon's initiatives align with India's economic vision

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP of Emerging Markets at Amazon, stressed that "India is a key market for Amazon." He said their efforts are aligned with the government's vision of a Viksit Bharat and the Prime Minister's $5 trillion economy goal. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded Amazon's efforts, noting how private-sector collaboration is crucial to driving innovation and strengthening logistics to boost India's economic growth.

Logistics expansion

Amazon launches new logistics services in India

In a bid to support businesses across the country, Amazon has launched two new services: Amazon Freight and Amazon Shipping. The services are aimed at providing affordable and reliable logistics solutions for middle-mile and last-mile deliveries. They are targeted at businesses of all sizes, covering over 14,000 pin codes across India.