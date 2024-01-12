Indian Oil to open 300 ethanol fuel stations: Nitin Gadkari

06:28 pm Jan 12, 2024

Ethanol tends to produce fewer emissions compared to regular fuel

India's leading oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation will open 300 ethanol fuel stations, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said on Friday. Speaking at a conference in Pune, he stated, "My demand of opening of ethanol pumps is accepted by the petroleum minister." "Indian Oil has taken a decision to start 300 ethanol pumps in the country," the minister added.

Government is actively working to reduce its carbon footprint

India, the third-largest consumer of oil, is actively working to reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with its 2070 net-zero carbon target. In support of transitioning to cleaner energy sources, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has expressed support for reducing taxes on hybrid vehicles, responding to requests from Japanese automakers, as per a Reuters report.

How ethanol is different than regular fuel

Ethanol is an organic fuel made from farm waste, molasses, and grains. It is offered in different blend levels like E10, E15, E85, and E98. The E85 (83% ethanol) offers roughly 27% less energy per gallon (~3.8 liter) than regular petrol but reduces tailpipe emissions by up to 40%. And thanks to a higher octane number, it also delivers increased power and performance.

Ethanol will help reduce our dependency on costly fuel imports

India incurs huge import bills because of fossil fuels. Switching to alternative green fuels will aid in cutting down costs as well as lowering vehicular emissions. For the end customers, running vehicles on ethanol will prove to be highly cost-effective because it will be much cheaper than petrol and diesel. All automakers have to comply with E20 regulations by 2025.