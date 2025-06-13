Waiting for JSW Cement IPO? Here's when it will launch
What's the story
JSW Cement is gearing up for its initial public offering (IPO), which could debut as early as next month.
The company has started a promotional campaign for the same, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
Senior executives of JSW Cement, including Parth Jindal, are currently gaging interest and valuation from institutional investors.
Fundraising potential
Expected to raise ₹4,000 crore from investors
The upcoming IPO is expected to raise around ₹4,000 crore from investors. However, the final details such as timing and size are still being finalized and could change.
The move comes as part of the broader strategy by JSW Group to unlock value in its various businesses.
Market impact
JSW Cement's IPO may accelerate public listing plans of firms
JSW Cement's IPO may also speed up the public listing plans of other companies in India.
This comes after a surprise 50 basis points interest rate cut by the central bank last week.
The company plans to use the proceeds from its IPO to fund a new cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, and repay borrowings.
Strategic move
SEBI nod for ₹4,000 crore IPO
JSW Cement got SEBI's final observation to raise ₹4,000 crore via an IPO in January 2025.
The listing could help the company strengthen its balance sheet and compete better in a market dominated by UltraTech Cement Ltd. and the Adani Group.
The strategic move comes as part of JSW Group's broader business diversification efforts across sectors like steel, energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure.