Free Fire MAX codes for November 2: Claim exclusive rewards

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 09:19 am Nov 02, 202309:19 am

The redeem codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after they are released

Garena Free Fire MAX, an enhanced version of the popular game Garena Free Fire, quickly become a favorite among gamers in India since its debut in September 2021. Boasting superior graphics and upgraded gameplay, the game developers offer redemption codes for players to receive complimentary in-game rewards. These codes can be particularly beneficial for newcomers who might struggle to earn rewards through in-game events.

Redeem codes could be region-specific

The redeem codes consist of unique 12-character alphanumeric combinations that grant players access to a variety of in-game items including outfits and weapons, among others. While there is no cap on the number of codes a player can redeem, they cannot use the same code more than once. The codes typically expire within 12-18 hours and may be limited to specific regions. To increase your chances of securing appealing rewards, make sure to redeem as many codes as you can.

Here is the list of codes for today

FNCXJYHJ6T7RQED, F2UJT78KI7YI8CR, FXDCSVBWJI4U8YH, F5GBDTYHR6Y7UYH. FRFUJKGY8UIHRUJ, FKFJJJY7UNGF5RF, FADYHR67YU66YCV, FRBNYHT67YUTFVE. FIRERTF65TV7RUH, FYJHUY4H5BG6NYH, FMKOUYJ6550TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN7BYV. FTY7UYHNHFYH6YB, FGYH67U7TVFDF6T, FIYUJUT7UKYFDSU, F7FGYJUR76JT6HK. FIHYYHR67YU8FHF, FYHFTR6J7U6GV63.

How to redeem codes

To claim the codes and collect rewards, follow these steps: First, head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Sign in to your game account using Facebook, Google, X, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Input any of the redeem codes into the provided text box and click the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will appear in your mail section within 24 hours.