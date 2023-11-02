Realme Diwali sale 2023: Check offers on smartphones, tablets

Realme Diwali sale 2023: Check offers on smartphones, tablets

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Nov 02, 202312:05 am

The sale will remain live till November 15

Realme is offering exclusive deals and offers on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices as part of its Diwali sale. The festive sale starts on November 2, via realme.com and Flipkart. To start with, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series and Realme 11 5G Series, with prices starting at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Discounts on Realme tablets and audio devices

The Realme C53 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB/128GB version, while the Realme C55 and C51 are available at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively, for 4GB/64GB models. Both Realme Pad 2 and Realme Pad Mini get a price cut of Rs. 4,000. Realme Buds Air 5 gets a discount of Rs. 700 on the original price of Rs. 3,000, while the Buds Air 5 Pro gets Rs. 300 off on its MRP of Rs. 4,700.

Sale duration and bank offers

The discount offers on Realme products can be accessed through realme.com and Flipkart starting today till November 15. The deals are already live for Flipkart Plus and VIP members. The company is also offering instant discounts of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank transactions and Rs. 1,000 for HDFC and SBI cardholders.