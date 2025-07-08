Kia EV5 offers 530km range, sustainable cabin, and pet mode

Kia is all set to bring its popular EV5 electric vehicle (EV) to Europe later this year. The mid-size crossover has been on sale in the Asia-Pacific region since late 2023 but has yet to make its European debut. The upcoming European version of the EV5 will be based on Kia and Hyundai's E-GMP platform and come with an 81.4kWh battery pack, with an estimated range of up to 529km per charge.

Performance details Kia EV5 will support 400V charging architecture The Kia EV5 will use a 400V architecture, which may not be as fast as the newer 800V system but still offers decent charging speeds. From 10% to 80% charge on a rapid charger will take an estimated 29 minutes. The initial version of the EV5 will come with a single-motor front-drive setup producing around 215hp and torque of approximately 296Nm.

Interior amenities A look at the tech features inside the cabin The European version of the Kia EV5 will come with a large sliding center console, providing plenty of storage space. It will also offer a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster. A unique feature called "Pet Mode" will keep the cabin at a comfortable temperature for pets when their owners are away, preventing accidental disengagements of controls by curious pets.