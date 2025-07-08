Price Lock to pet rides: What's new on Uber India 

Over the past few weeks, Uber has announced a series of new features aimed at improving affordability and accessibility for its Indian users. The company will introduce a 'Price Lock' feature in December, which will let users pay a small fee to fix fares on frequently traveled routes. This initiative is aimed at shielding regular riders from surge pricing during peak hours or traffic congestion.

Cost-saving feature 'Wait & Save' option Along with the 'Price Lock' feature, Uber has also introduced 'Wait & Save' in over 10 cities. This option lets users avail lower fares in return for a slightly longer wait time. The company says this is a more cost-effective alternative to premium services like 'Go Priority,' which offers faster pickups at an extra charge.

Pet-friendly rides Pet-friendly rides Uber has also launched 'Uber Pet' in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The service lets users book pet-friendly rides for their cats and dogs on a reservation basis. This move is part of the company's efforts to make its services more inclusive and accessible to all users, including those with pets.

Senior-friendly update Uber for seniors Uber is also working on a simplified app mode for senior citizens, which will be launched later this month. The updated version will have larger buttons, fewer steps, and real-time ride tracking to provide a more user-friendly experience for older adults.