Price Lock to pet rides: What's new on Uber India
What's the story
Over the past few weeks, Uber has announced a series of new features aimed at improving affordability and accessibility for its Indian users. The company will introduce a 'Price Lock' feature in December, which will let users pay a small fee to fix fares on frequently traveled routes. This initiative is aimed at shielding regular riders from surge pricing during peak hours or traffic congestion.
Cost-saving feature
'Wait & Save' option
Along with the 'Price Lock' feature, Uber has also introduced 'Wait & Save' in over 10 cities. This option lets users avail lower fares in return for a slightly longer wait time. The company says this is a more cost-effective alternative to premium services like 'Go Priority,' which offers faster pickups at an extra charge.
Pet-friendly rides
Pet-friendly rides
Uber has also launched 'Uber Pet' in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The service lets users book pet-friendly rides for their cats and dogs on a reservation basis. This move is part of the company's efforts to make its services more inclusive and accessible to all users, including those with pets.
Senior-friendly update
Uber for seniors
Uber is also working on a simplified app mode for senior citizens, which will be launched later this month. The updated version will have larger buttons, fewer steps, and real-time ride tracking to provide a more user-friendly experience for older adults.
Service expansion
Other notable updates
As part of its push toward integrated travel solutions, Uber lets users buy metro tickets via ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) in Delhi. The service will soon be expanded to Chennai and Mumbai. The company is also expanding its service categories with 'Courier XL' for heavy item deliveries and 'Airport Priority Access' for streamlined pickups from airport terminals.