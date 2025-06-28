Jessica Pegula wins 2025 Bad Homburg Open title: Key stats

Women's singles world number three Jessica Pegula has claimed her third title of the season by defeating former world number one Iga Swiatek in the final of the Bad Homburg Open. The match ended with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5. This victory comes after Pegula's disappointing start at last week's Berlin Tennis Open, where she lost in her opening match. Meanwhile, Swiatek's wait for a title in 2025 continues.

Match details Pegula's dominant display in final Despite needing three sets to win her quarter-final and semi-final matches against Emma Navarro and Linda Noskova, Pegula was dominant in the final. The match lasted for 1 hour and 46 minutes, with Pegula only facing one break point in the entire contest. She overcame this challenge in the third game of the first set and finished strong with consistent high-quality play toward the end of each set.

Do you know? Swiatek keeps waiting for a title since Roland Garros 2024 As per Opta, by reaching the final of Bad Homburg, Swiatek reached her first final at a WTA-level women's singles event since reaching the final of Roland Garros in 2024, 391 days after.

Details Match stats and H2H record Pegula doled out three aces compared to Swiatek's nine. However, the latter committed three double faults compared to Pegula's zero. Pegula claimed a 71% win on the 1st serve and a 64% win on the 2nd. She converted 2/5 break points. In terms of the H2H record on the WTA Tour, Swiatek leads Pegula 6-5 in terms of win-loss record.

Information 5th final of the season for Pegula Before winning the Bad Homburg Open, Pegula's last title win came at the Charleston Open in April. Back in March, Pegula won the ATX Open. Meanwhile, this was Pegula's 5th final this season. She owns a 3-2 record.