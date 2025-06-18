Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India-Pakistan clash on June 14
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the fixtures for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup set to be hosted by England.
The tournament will kick off on June 12 at Edgbaston with a match between England and Sri Lanka.
India, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at the same venue.
Here are further details.
Competition structure
Here are the two groups
The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature two groups of six sides each.
Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and two qualifiers form Group 1. Meanwhile, Group 2 comprises defending champions New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and England along with two more qualifiers.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals before the final showdown at Lord's on July 5.
Format details
A look at the tournament details
The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup edition will be the biggest yet, featuring 12 teams.
The tournament will be played over 24 days and consist a total of 33 matches.
Seven iconic venues in England—Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground, and Lord's will host the tournament.
The semi-finals will be held onJune 30 and July 2 at The Oval.
Player sentiments
Excited England captain and ICC's thoughts on the tournament
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt expressed her excitement for the upcoming tournament, saying it will be game-changing.
She said, "It's going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people."
Tournament Director Beth Barrett-Wild also spoke about how this event could change perceptions of women's cricket: "We'll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans."
Twitter Post
Here's the schedule
