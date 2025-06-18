What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the fixtures for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup set to be hosted by England.

The tournament will kick off on June 12 at Edgbaston with a match between England and Sri Lanka.

India, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at the same venue.

Here are further details.