Wimbledon 2025: Dayana Yastremska stuns Coco Gauff in 1st round

In a major upset, reigning French Open champion and World No. 2 Coco Gauff has been knocked out of the first round at Wimbledon . Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, ranked World No. 42, defeated Gauff in a late-evening match on Tuesday. The match lasted for an hour and 19 minutes with Yastremska winning it decisively by a scoreline of 7-6(3), 6-1. Here are the details.

Match details Another upset Tuesday at SW19 Yastremska put on a stellar display of tennis, marking her second career win over a Top 2 player and first since beating then-No. 2 Karolina Pliskova at the 2019 Wuhan event, as per WTA. Notably, Gauff was the third Top 5 seed to be upset on Tuesday after No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen suffered similar fates earlier in the day.

Recent form Another early exit for Gauff at Wimbledon Gauff, on the other hand, has lost in the first round at Wimbledon in two of the last three years. Gauff has a 71-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, she has an 11-6 record. As per Opta, she is now the third reigning French Open champion to lose her next Wimbledon first-round match in the Open Era, after Justine Henin (lost to Eleni Daniilidou) and Francesca Schiavone (lost to Vera Dushevina).