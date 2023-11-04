Kane Williamson becomes third NZ batter to 1,000 WC runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:31 am Nov 04, 202311:31 am

Williamson is standing in his fourth ODI WC (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson has become the third New Zealand batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the feat against Pakistan in Match 35 of the ongoing 2023 edition in Bengaluru. The talismanic batter entered the game, requiring 11 runs to get the mark. Notably, the ongoing tournament marked his comeback to professional cricket. Here are his stats.

Williamson's race against time

Williamson sustained a knee injury while fielding for Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 33-year-old underwent surgery, having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee. He, hence, had a race against time to get fit for the WC. Adding to his agony, Williamson missed many games in this WC due to a thumb injury.

Third Kiwi batter to get the feat

As mentioned, Williamson became just the third Kiwi batter to get the feat as he has now joined greats like Stephen Fleming (1,075) and Ross Taylor (1,002). Standing in his 25th WC game, Williamson averages over 60. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of tons. Williamson is standing in his fourth ODI WC editon, having previously featured in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

His run across World Cups

Williamson played just four games in the 2011 World Cup, where he managed 99 runs at a strike rate of 107.60. He scored 234 runs across nine games at 33.42 in the 2015 event. He helped NZ reach their second WC successive final in 2019, having scored 578 runs across nine innings at 82.57. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Fifth-most runs for NZ in ODIs

Williamson has now raced past 6,600 runs from 163 ODIs at an average of 47-plus. The tally includes 13 centuries and 43 fifties with 148 being his best score. He is NZ's fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Notably, NZ were the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019). Williamson played an instrumental role in both campaigns.