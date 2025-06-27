George Russell claims Mercedes are in talks with Max Verstappen

George Russell, the British driver currently racing for Mercedes, has suggested that his team is in talks with reigning world champion Max Verstappen . The revelation comes as Russell's own contract with Mercedes is set to expire this year. Despite being under contract with Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028, Verstappen's deal reportedly contains break clauses he could use to leave early.

Performance assurance 'Conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing' Russell told Sky Sports, "It's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing." He added that he isn't worried about his own future with Mercedes as long as he keeps performing well. The British driver said, "There are two seats in every Formula 1 team," implying that if one seat is taken by a potential new signing like Verstappen, there would still be room for him.

Team support Wolff has also reassured Russell of his place Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has also reassured Russell of his place in the team. He said at the Austrian Grand Prix, "George has always performed to the expectations we set." Wolff admitted they haven't given Russell a car capable of winning a world championship in recent years but praised him for winning races when the car is good.

Clarification Wolff on Verstappen joining Mercedes: 'You are going into territory...' Responding to Russell's comments about talks with Verstappen, Wolff said, "You are going into territory I don't want to discuss out there." He emphasized that while people discuss and explore potential signings within the team, it doesn't change his opinion of Russell. In a separate interview with Sky Sports, when asked if Russell was more likely to be in a Mercedes than Verstappen in 2026, Wolff simply answered "yes."

Future uncertainty Verstappen dodges question about staying with Red Bull next year When asked if he would stay with Red Bull next year, Verstappen was non-committal. He said, "I don't think we need to talk about that." The Dutch driver is currently third in the championship, 43 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Despite this, he has previously said that he doesn't consider himself a title contender this season.

Team changes Red Bull have lost two key figures to Aston Martin In the past year, Red Bull has lost two key figures who were instrumental in their success—design legend Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley. Both have moved to Aston Martin and Sauber respectively. Meanwhile, McLaren have also signed Red Bull's head strategist Will Courtenay but he is currently being held to his contract until next year.