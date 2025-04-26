What's the story

In a massive development, director Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of Homebound, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced on Saturday.

The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.

It will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25.