Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer
What's the story
In a massive development, director Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of Homebound, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced on Saturday.
The film, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.
It will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25.
Twitter Post
'An honor beyond words': Dharma Productions
An honour beyond words. Thank you, #MartinScorsese, for guiding HOMEBOUND with the grace and insight of a true master. Your support means the world to us. pic.twitter.com/ANDmIVol38— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 26, 2025
Ghaywan's comeback
'Homebound' marks Ghaywan's return to Cannes
Homebound marks Ghaywan's return to Cannes after a decade since his debut film Masaan premiered at the festival and won two awards.
Scorsese expressed his admiration for Ghaywan's work, saying, "I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious."
"Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema."
Director's response
The legendary filmmaker guided team on the screenplay
Expressing delight, Ghaywan wrote on social media, "Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time."
"His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience!"
Homebound has also bagged French distribution through Ad Vitam, famous for distributing acclaimed international films.
Twitter Post
Here's Ghaywan's gratitude note
I am still in disbelief! To have an icon like Martin Scorsese lend his name to our film, #Homebound, is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him.— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 26, 2025
Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of… pic.twitter.com/ixMEn1W3WY