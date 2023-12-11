Citroen cars in India to get more expensive this January

A hike of 2.5-3% is likely

Citroen has announced plans to raise prices of its entire car lineup by 2.5-3% starting January 2024. The French automaker offers vehicles such as the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross SUVs, the C3 hatchback, and the eC3 hatchback in India. Citroen stated, "In response to various market factors, we will increase the prices of all Citroen models, in January 2024, by 2.5-3% of the ex-showroom price."

A minimum hike of around Rs. 15,400 is likely

The price increase will vary between 2.5% and 3%, depending on the model and variant. For instance, the base variant of the C3 hatchback, priced at Rs. 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom), could see a minimum hike of Rs. 15,400. The C3 Aircross SUV, introduced in October, is also staring at a hike. It competes with Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate, and is currently priced from Rs. 9.99-11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

What's the reason behind the hike?

Although Citroen has not disclosed the specific reason for the price hike, it is likely due to rising input costs. The company is expected to release an updated price list for all its vehicles after the increase soon. As customers brace for these changes, they can expect more details from Citroen India in the coming weeks.