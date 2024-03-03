Next Article

Happy birthday, Salim Merchant: His best compositions with Sulaiman Merchant

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Mar 03, 202401:15 am

What's the story Music composer-singer Salim Merchant has stepped into a new decade of his life as he turned 50 years old on Sunday. He, along with his brother, Sulaiman Merchant, formed the composer duo of Salim-Sulaiman. Together, they have composed some of the most loved numbers for Hindi cinema and have won many awards, too. On Salim's birthday, let's explore some of their best compositions.

'Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan' (2007)

Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan is one of the most beautiful compositions from the album of the 2007 film Chak De! India and of Salim-Sulaiman's career. It is a song that evokes feelings of patriotism and love. Picturized on Shah Rukh Khan, the song's lyrics are written by Jaideep Sahni while the vocals have been lent by Krishna Beura and Salim.

'Shukran Allah' (2009)

Salim-Sulaiman collaborated with lyricist Niranjan Iyengar for Shukran Allah, a song from the 2009 film Kurbaan. Featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Salim. This soothing and soulful song celebrates love. The shooting of the song took place at various locations in Delhi, including Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

'O Re Piya' (2007)

Another moving composition of Salim-Sulaiman is O Re Piya from the 2007 movie Aaja Nachle. Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan lent his voice to the song, which has been pictured on Madhuri Dixit. This song is another collaboration between Sahni and Salim-Sulaiman as the lyricist and composers, respectively. Notably, Aaja Nachle marked the film comeback of Dixit after Devdas (2002).

'Ainvayi Ainvayi' (2010)

Not just stirring music, but Salim-Sulaiman are known for their peppy numbers too One of their hit albums, Band Baaja Baarat (2010), has many dance numbers, including its title track and Dum Dum. But the most loved song from the movie, which became a party favorite upon its release, is Ainvayi Ainvayi, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim.