Happy birthday, Urmila Matondkar: Revisiting actor's iconic songs

Feb 04, 2024

What's the story One of the leading ladies of the '90s era, Urmila Matondkar's brush with acting started early in life as a child artist. However, she tasted stardom with Ram Gopal Varma's musical blockbuster Rangeela (1995). Over the years, Matondkar, through her films, gave us numerous hit songs. To celebrate her 50th birthday, we bring you some of the most iconic numbers showcasing her dancing skills.

'Rangeela Re' (1995)

One of the most memorable songs of Matondkar's career, which also became a favorite of every '90s girl, is Rangeela's title track. While the legendary Asha Bhosle sang it, Aditya Narayan also had a small part in the song as a child actor and singer. The film's music is a composition by AR Rahman, marking his first original soundtrack for a Hindi movie.

'Hai Rama' (1995)

Rangeela went on to give us many memorable songs, including Hai Rama. Rahman's melodious tunes are packed with Mehboob's lyrics and the soothing voices of Hariharan and Swarnalatha. The song is one of the best compositions of Rahman and a sensuous number that continues to be a favorite of many even today. It is picturized on Matondkar and Jackie Shroff.

'Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi' (1999)

Starring Matondkar alongside Aftab Shivdasani in his debut movie, Mast may have failed at the box office but did strike the right chord with its music. It marked a major turning point for Sunidhi Chauhan, who lent her voice to three songs, including the peppy Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi with Sonu Nigam. Chaihan also sang the female version of the film's title track.

'Kambakht Ishq' (2001)

From the movie Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, this hit song featured Matondkar and Fardeen Khan. The movie also co-starred Sonali Kulkarni. An iconic dance number from the early 2000s, the number was sung by Bhosle, Sukhwinder Singh, and Nigam. The lyrics of the song were penned by Nitin Raikwar, while the music was composed by Sandeep Chowta.