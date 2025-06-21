BTS's Suga completes military service, band prepares for 2026 comeback

BTS member Suga (32) has become the last member to complete his mandatory military service. The news was confirmed by Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe) , which announced that Suga had finished his alternative service duties on Wednesday. The rapper's official discharge date was June 21. With this, all seven members of BTS have now fulfilled South Korea's conscription requirements and are now eligible for a full group comeback in 2026.

Service specifics Suga's military service details Suga, aka Min Yoongi, served as a social-service agent due to his previous shoulder surgery. This is an alternative form of mandatory service that allowed him to perform civilian work instead of active military duty. He completed his final day of service on June 18 by utilizing his remaining annual leave days—a standard practice under South Korea's Military Service Act.

Enlistment sequence Discharge of the last member BTS members have been discharged from the military in a staggered manner. Jin was the first to enlist a couple of years ago in December 2022, followed by J-Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook. Suga's discharge now means that all seven members are back together after almost 2 years. The group is expected to make a full comeback in March 2026.