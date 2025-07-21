'Kantara: Chapter 1' wraps up; set for October 2 release

By Isha Sharma 12:08 pm Jul 21, 202512:08 pm

What's the story

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Kantara Chapter 1. The production took over 250 days and was a "labor of dedication and resilience," according to a statement by Hombale Films. In a video, Shetty described the project as "not just a film, but a divine force." The movie is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the Bhuta Kola ritual and its mythology.