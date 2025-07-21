'Kantara: Chapter 1' wraps up; set for October 2 release
Actor-director Rishab Shetty has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Kantara Chapter 1. The production took over 250 days and was a "labor of dedication and resilience," according to a statement by Hombale Films. In a video, Shetty described the project as "not just a film, but a divine force." The movie is set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the Bhuta Kola ritual and its mythology.
The film will be released worldwide on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. This strategic release date is expected to attract a wider audience by capitalizing on the public holiday. Producer Vijay Kiragandur described Kantara: Chapter 1 as their "most ambitious project to date," citing its scale and personal significance. He added that it was the kind of cinema they had always dreamed of creating at Hombale Films.
Cultural exploration
Dive into Karnataka's cultural heritage
Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara, will provide a rich depiction of Karnataka's cultural heritage through the folklore of divine guardianship of the land. The project required thorough research and working with local historians to accurately portray historical events and rituals. Shetty is set to earn a whopping ₹100cr for the movie. This includes an upfront payment of ₹50cr and a share of the profits from the film's post-release earnings, as per Koimoi.